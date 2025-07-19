Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

WU stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Western Union has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,180,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 951,066 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 574,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

