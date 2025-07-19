Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $78.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMC. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

