Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

