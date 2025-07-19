Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $359.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

