Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:DD opened at $75.57 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -397.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.