Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,828,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

