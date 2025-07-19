Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.02 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

