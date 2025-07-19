Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 262.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,570,000 after buying an additional 1,330,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in FOX by 54.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 668,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after acquiring an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,042,000 after acquiring an additional 473,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

FOX stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

