Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $1,061,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 425,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,197,903.95. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $169,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,949 shares in the company, valued at $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $168.80 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

