Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after buying an additional 349,161 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,385,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,405.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 120,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after buying an additional 109,095 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

