Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 18,066 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

