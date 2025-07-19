Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 300.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hologic by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

