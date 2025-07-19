Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 926,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 259,159 shares during the period. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 805,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after buying an additional 97,536 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

