Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,779 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after acquiring an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,527,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,470,000 after acquiring an additional 287,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $231.18 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

