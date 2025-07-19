Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 17th

PepsiCo, CocaCola, Progressive, CSX, and Home Depot are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the supply, treatment or management of water resources. They include water utilities, infrastructure and technology firms focused on purification, distribution, desalination or wastewater treatment. Investors often consider water stocks a way to gain exposure to the essential—and potentially growing—demand for clean water worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $10.52 on Thursday, hitting $145.87. 19,048,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $70.27. 10,478,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,346,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $302.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,956. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.17 and its 200-day moving average is $265.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,848,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,007. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,933. The company has a market cap of $358.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.20 and its 200-day moving average is $374.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

