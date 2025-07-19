W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

