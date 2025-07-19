Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $193.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.59.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

