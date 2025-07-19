Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Boosted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $11.04 on Friday, hitting $193.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $200.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

