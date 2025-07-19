Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,833 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $56,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after purchasing an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,666,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 175,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $510.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $526.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.36.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.25.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

