Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.84 Million Stock Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.36% of Bowhead Specialty worth $57,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $389,599,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 452,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230,039 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,738 shares during the period.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of -0.60. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.17 million. Analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

