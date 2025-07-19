Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $93.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

