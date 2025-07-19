Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 792 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NUE opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

