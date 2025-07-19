Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EG opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

