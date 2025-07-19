Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Balentine LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3,989.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $114,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,025,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,105,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 179,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.