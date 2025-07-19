Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 232.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. 620,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,978. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $112.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

