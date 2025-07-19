Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000.

VGT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $685.53. The company had a trading volume of 385,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $637.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

