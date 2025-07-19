Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,494. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

