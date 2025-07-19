VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Rule One Partners LLC

Rule One Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.1% of Rule One Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rule One Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

