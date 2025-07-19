VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Ethereum ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Matauro LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Ethereum ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,426,000.

ETHV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. VanEck Ethereum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04.

The VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of ether (ETH) less expenses and other liabilities. The shares allow investors to track the performance of ether, without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

