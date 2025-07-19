V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

VVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered V2X from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $705,059.67. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in V2X by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. V2X has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

