Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

