United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15,999.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,118 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 5.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $808.39. The company had a trading volume of 390,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,734. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $736.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.54.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

