United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

