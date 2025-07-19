Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Position Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.90 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

