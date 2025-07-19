UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Energizer has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

