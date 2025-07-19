U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $45.72 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.