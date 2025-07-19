Truist Financial Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 61.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,557 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $24,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 1,295,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 299,482 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

