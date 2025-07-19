Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.63 and traded as high as C$5.71. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 340,408 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.2%

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.