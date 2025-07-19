Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

