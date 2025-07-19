Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – July 17th

Shopify, Blackstone, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, lease or operate commercial vessels—such as container ships, tankers and bulk carriers—used to transport goods and materials by sea. Their market value tends to fluctuate with global trade volumes, freight rates and fuel costs, making them relatively cyclical and sensitive to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,681. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

