Top Financial Stocks Worth Watching – July 16th

Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial services sector—banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages and other lenders. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the profits generated from lending, underwriting, asset management and related activities. The performance of financial stocks often correlates closely with interest‐rate movements and overall economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded up $21.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,037,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,991,617. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion and a PE ratio of -17,098.94.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,484,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,488,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $10.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,686,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,307. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $401.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 3.70.

