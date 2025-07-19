The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.85.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Ana Arsov purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$94.49 per share, with a total value of C$283,470.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Insiders sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,610 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:TD opened at C$101.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$102.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

