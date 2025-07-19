The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $123.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9,983.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $105.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $90.61 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.