Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Textron by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Textron by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Textron by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Textron by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

