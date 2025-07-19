Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.