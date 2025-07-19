Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on Tetra Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TTI stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Tetra Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,921,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 864,793 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 702,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 486,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

