TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) versus Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Financial Review

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget -193.29% -125.41% -66.06% Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TechTarget and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $284.90 million 1.74 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -16.52 Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.76 $35.44 million $0.51 19.92

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50 Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 178.58%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.08%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Summary

Nexxen International beats TechTarget on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

