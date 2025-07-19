TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $179.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $179.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,101,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.