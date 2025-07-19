Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $66.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.80. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,714,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,876,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 685,111 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,495 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

