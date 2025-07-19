Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 205,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 138,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Talphera Price Performance

Talphera Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.11.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

